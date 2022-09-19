The Royal Family Will Take Part in Private Burial Service To Conclude Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The world said their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday (September 19) in London, England.

While more than 2,000 people attended the State Funeral, and 800 joined the Royal Family at the Committal service, there’s another private ceremony for just the Royal Family later tonight.

The final farewell for viewers, royal fans and invited guests including The Queen‘s coffin lowered into the Royal Vault, along with King Charles III placing a small military flag from The Queen‘s company of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin.

Following the conclusion of that service, only the Royal Family will be part of the private burial service.

The burial will allow the Queen’s coffin to join the final resting places of her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, her sister, Princess Margaret, Duchess of Snowdon, as well as her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Philip has been temporarily interred in the Royal Vault beneath the chapel since his own passing in April of 2021.

If you missed them, there were tributes to Philip in Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral.