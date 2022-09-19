Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Benson Celebrate Their New Kosher Cocktails at NYC Launch Event

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson coordinated in black while celebrating the launch of their new cocktail brand.

The longtime friends and former Spring Breakers co-stars stepped out for the Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits and Fleishigs Magazine cocktail event on Sunday night (September 18) at Wall St. Grill in New York City.

Vanessa and Ashley are the co-founders of Thomas Ashbourne and they celebrated the ready-to-sip brand’s launch of premium, kosher cocktails. Their signature cocktail, the Margalicious Margarita, was served at the event. They created the drink with Rosario Dawson!

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits launched earlier this summer offering premium canned cocktails featuring high-proof, distilled spirits and fresh, all-natural ingredients. Additional offerings in the portfolio include: The Perfect Cosmo by SJP, The Classic Old Fashioned by John Cena, and The Hardscatto by Playboi Carti.

Click through the gallery for 50+ photos from the event…