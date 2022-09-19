Where Will Queen Elizabeth Be Buried? New Details Revealed

More details about Queen Elizabeth‘s final resting place have been revealed.

The funeral for the late monarch is taking place on Monday morning (September 19) at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

Ahead of the funeral, it was revealed which members of the British Royal Family, along with dignitaries and world leaders, will be in attendance.

It has now also been revealed where Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest after the funeral.

After Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral at Westminster Abbey, her coffin will be transferred to one of her favorite homes of Windsor Castle, which is about 20 miles outside of London.

She is set to be buried at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, next to her husband Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9, 2021 and was buried on April 17 after his funeral.

St. George’s Chapel is also the burial sites for her parents – King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother – and her sister Princess Margaret.

You can live stream Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral here.