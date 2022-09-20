Top Stories
Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William &amp; Prince Harry at Funeral

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe &amp; Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 2:20 pm

10 Best Episodes of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' of All Time, Ranked

Continue Here »

10 Best Episodes of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' of All Time, Ranked

RuPaul’s Drag Race is an empire.

Ever since its debut in 2009, the long-running drag reality TV competition series has only grown more and more popular, resulting in dozens of seasons, spin-offs and international franchises – even a Las Vegas residency.

Along the way, the fans have been very vocal about the stand-out episodes of the show. And several of the episodes in the series as soared above the rest as the best of the best, including nail-biting finales and hilarious challenges.

We’ve rounded up the highest rated episodes of RPDR, based on IMDb user ratings.

Check out the worst rated episodes as well.

Find out which ten episodes of the main U.S. edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race are considered the best…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: VH1
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, RuPaul's Drag Race, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr