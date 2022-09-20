Adam Levine Faces More Accusations From Women Sharing Alleged Flirty Messages

Adam Levine is facing more allegations.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman already released a statement following the accusation of an affair by an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh, and now, there are more women coming forward with allegations.

Sumner released a video this week alleging she had an affair with Adam. She also alleged that Adam DM’d her asking if he and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo could consider using her name as the name for their upcoming child.

Find out what has happened since…