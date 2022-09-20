Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Adam Levine has released a statement in response to a viral TikTok made and released by Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Sumner released a video this week alleging she had an affair with Adam. She also alleged that Adam DM’d her asking if he and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo could consider using her name as the name for their upcoming child.

Sumner did release text conversations, but they have not been verified at this time.

