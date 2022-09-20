Top Stories
Tue, 20 September 2022 at 2:34 pm

Ana De Armas Reveals How She Asked Marilyn Monroe For 'Permission' After First Day Filming 'Blonde'

Ana De Armas Reveals How She Asked Marilyn Monroe For 'Permission' After First Day Filming 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas went out of her way to try and secure Marilyn Monroe‘s blessing from beyond the grave before diving into the creation of Blonde.

The 34-year-old Knives Out actress has been candid about the amount of work that went into taking on Marilyn‘s iconic life. For instance, she said it took almost a year to perfect her voice.

In a recent interview Ana revealed that she didn’t make the decision to play Marilyn lightly and did try to reach out to the legend, who tragically passed away in 1962.

Click inside to find out how Ana de Armas asked Marilyn Monroe for permission to release Blonde…

