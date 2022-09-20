Top Stories
Tue, 20 September 2022 at 8:41 pm

'Bachelorette' & 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women

DeMario Jackson is facing a lawsuit.

The 35-year-old Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum is being sued for sexual assault by two women, via TMZ.

He was a contestant on Season 13 of The Bachelorette, featuring Rachel Lindsay. He was disqualified in Week 2, when it was revealed he had a girlfriend at home. He later appeared on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

He quit in week 1 amid allegations of misconduct in a sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios, who may have been too drunk to consent. After an investigation, the allegations were dismissed.

Find out what happened in the lawsuit…

