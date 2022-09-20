Top Stories
Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William &amp; Prince Harry at Funeral

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe &amp; Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 6:11 pm

Billy Eichner Recruits Paul Rudd For New Episode Of 'Billy on the Street' To Promote 'Bros'

Billy Eichner Recruits Paul Rudd For New Episode Of 'Billy on the Street' To Promote 'Bros'

Billy Eichner returned with a long-awaited episode of Billy on the Street, and he tapped Paul Rudd for the revival!

The 44-year-old actor brought the popular series back in order to promote his new movie Bros. And the 53-year-old Antman star helped him do just that.

Particularly, the duo’s goal was to get straight people to turn out for the LGBTQ+ movie.

Click inside to check out the new episode of Billy on the Street…

“I’m out here back on the street with famous and beloved straight man Paul Rudd,” Billy joked. “We’re going to spread the word about my new movie Bros.” Endless high jinks ensued as the two did whatever it took to get people excited. They even made a reference to Florence Pugh and the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling.

In case you missed it, Billy and Anna Kendrick came out as a couple after they were hilariously linked in a click bait story online. Get all the details here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billy Eichner, Bros, Paul Rudd

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr