Billy Eichner Recruits Paul Rudd For New Episode Of 'Billy on the Street' To Promote 'Bros'

Billy Eichner returned with a long-awaited episode of Billy on the Street, and he tapped Paul Rudd for the revival!

The 44-year-old actor brought the popular series back in order to promote his new movie Bros. And the 53-year-old Antman star helped him do just that.

Particularly, the duo’s goal was to get straight people to turn out for the LGBTQ+ movie.

Click inside to check out the new episode of Billy on the Street…

“I’m out here back on the street with famous and beloved straight man Paul Rudd,” Billy joked. “We’re going to spread the word about my new movie Bros.” Endless high jinks ensued as the two did whatever it took to get people excited. They even made a reference to Florence Pugh and the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling.

In case you missed it, Billy and Anna Kendrick came out as a couple after they were hilariously linked in a click bait story online. Get all the details here!