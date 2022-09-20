Cheryl Burke is 'Choosing Not To Date' Amid Divorce

Cheryl Burke is adjusting to life after splitting up with her husband Matthew Lawrence after three years of marriage.

The 38-year-old DWTS pro said she is now “choosing not to date” while she is “grieving” the end of her marriage to the 42-year-old Boy Meets World alum.

“It’s just me and my Frenchie,” Cheryl told Yahoo Life. “I’ve been sober now for four years, and with that comes self-reflecting. I’m like a sponge and I’m just learning to love myself and really learning to be alone instead of lonely. I think it’s very important for me to establish that relationship with myself so that I don’t continue on that same pattern of men and relationships.”

“I’m all about matchmakers,” Cheryl shared on how she plans to date in the future. “I know statistics show that they have a high rate. It’s not just about swiping left to see who looks good and what occupation they do — it’s deeper than that.”

Cheryl also clarified a statement she made earlier this year that she, “never really had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse.”

“I’ve had an orgasm before through sexual acts,” Cheryl clarified. “But when it comes to me being molested, when I was a little girl, [there are] sexual acts that I don’t want to necessarily be performed on me, because it’s a triggering thing when it comes to my mental health. I know a few women who have gone through something similar who also feel the same, or you just completely disconnect and sex just becomes the act, and there’s nothing meaningful behind it.”