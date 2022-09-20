Top Stories
Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William &amp; Prince Harry at Funeral

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe &amp; Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 11:33 am

Cheryl Burke is 'Choosing Not To Date' Amid Divorce

Cheryl Burke is 'Choosing Not To Date' Amid Divorce

Cheryl Burke is adjusting to life after splitting up with her husband Matthew Lawrence after three years of marriage.

The 38-year-old DWTS pro said she is now “choosing not to date” while she is “grieving” the end of her marriage to the 42-year-old Boy Meets World alum.

“It’s just me and my Frenchie,” Cheryl told Yahoo Life. “I’ve been sober now for four years, and with that comes self-reflecting. I’m like a sponge and I’m just learning to love myself and really learning to be alone instead of lonely. I think it’s very important for me to establish that relationship with myself so that I don’t continue on that same pattern of men and relationships.”

Click inside to read more…

“I’m all about matchmakers,” Cheryl shared on how she plans to date in the future. “I know statistics show that they have a high rate. It’s not just about swiping left to see who looks good and what occupation they do — it’s deeper than that.”

Cheryl also clarified a statement she made earlier this year that she, “never really had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse.”

“I’ve had an orgasm before through sexual acts,” Cheryl clarified. “But when it comes to me being molested, when I was a little girl, [there are] sexual acts that I don’t want to necessarily be performed on me, because it’s a triggering thing when it comes to my mental health. I know a few women who have gone through something similar who also feel the same, or you just completely disconnect and sex just becomes the act, and there’s nothing meaningful behind it.”
Just Jared on Facebook
cheryl burke not dating amid divorce 01
cheryl burke not dating amid divorce 02
cheryl burke not dating amid divorce 03
cheryl burke not dating amid divorce 04
cheryl burke not dating amid divorce 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr