Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Explain Why They Missed 'Don't Worry Darling' New York Premiere

The premiere of Don’t Worry Darling took place on Monday night (September 19) at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City, and two cast members were noticeably missing from the event.

Director Olivia Wilde was in attendance, along with stars Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Asif Ali, Dita Von Teese, and Kate Berlant, as well as screenwriter Katie Silberman.

Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were both absent from the event. But, they explained where they were and why they couldn’t attend.

