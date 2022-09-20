'Great British Bake Off' 2022 - Who Went Home in Week 2? (Spoilers)

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Great British Bake Off is in full swing!

The beloved British baking show – called The Great British Baking Show on Netflix – is in its 13th season, and the competition is heating up between the bakers in the tent. (Plus, one contestant is heating things up for viewers at home as the resident “hottie”!)

In the second week of the competition on Tuesday (September 20), which will air on Netflix on Friday (September 23), bakers were tasked with a series of biscuit-related challenges, and unfortunately, we lost another contestant.

