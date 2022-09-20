'House of the Dragon' Viewership Numbers Revealed, Show Pulls in Millions & Millions Per Week!
Good news for fans of HBO‘s House of the Dragon – it’s a hit, and the numbers show it!
The prequel series to Game of Thrones debuted this summer and is currently five episodes in.
Newly released numbers from the fifth episode show that the series might be every bit as successful as the original series, which was a fan favorite for years.
Click inside to see how many people tuned in to watch the fifth episode of House of the Dragon…