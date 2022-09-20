Top Stories
Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William &amp; Prince Harry at Funeral

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe &amp; Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 4:52 pm

'House of the Dragon' Viewership Numbers Revealed, Show Pulls in Millions & Millions Per Week!

Continue Here »

'House of the Dragon' Viewership Numbers Revealed, Show Pulls in Millions & Millions Per Week!

Good news for fans of HBO‘s House of the Dragon – it’s a hit, and the numbers show it!

The prequel series to Game of Thrones debuted this summer and is currently five episodes in.

Newly released numbers from the fifth episode show that the series might be every bit as successful as the original series, which was a fan favorite for years.

Click inside to see how many people tuned in to watch the fifth episode of House of the Dragon…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 01
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 02
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 03
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 04
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 05
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 06
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 07
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 08
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 09
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 10
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 11
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 12
house of the dragon streaming numbers great 13

Photos: HBO
Posted to: Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr