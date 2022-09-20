Top Stories
Tue, 20 September 2022 at 5:44 pm

Hulu Delivers First Look At Reimagined Pinhead In 'Hellraiser' Trailer

Hulu Delivers First Look At Reimagined Pinhead In 'Hellraiser' Trailer

Hulu provides horror fans with a first look at the reimagined Pinhead in the trailer for their updated take on Clive Barker‘s classic horror movie Hellraiser.

The streaming platform is putting a fresh spin on the spooky season classic with David Brucker taking on directing duties. The new take stars the likes of Odessa A’zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic and Hiam Abbass.

Here’s a synopsis: In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

Hellraiser premieres on Hulu on October 7. It is part of the streamer’s annual Huluween celebration!

While you’re here, check out a list of shows that Hulu recently cancelled and renewed! Spoiler alert: One fan favorite is coming to a close.

Just Jared on Facebook
hellraiser trailer hulu reimagined 01
hellraiser trailer hulu reimagined 02
hellraiser trailer hulu reimagined 03
hellraiser trailer hulu reimagined 04
hellraiser trailer hulu reimagined 05
hellraiser trailer hulu reimagined 06

Photos: Hulu
