Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Advice for Kids at 'Raising Latina Voices' Event

Jennifer Lopez stepped out this past weekend to kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month at Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices” event.

The 53-year-old entertainer celebrate her Limitless Labs and Grameen America partnership at the event on Saturday (September 17) at Universal Studios in Loa Angeles.

Jennifer spoke alongside Andrea Jung, President & CEO of Grameen America, to an audience of over 400 Latina entrepreneurs.

During the event, Jennifer shared her advice for kids.

“The best advice I can give to my kids – you can be whoever you believe you can be. Find that in yourself and don’t give up. Learn from people who have done it well, then take those ideas and innovate and refine them and make them your own. And listen to your parents, we aren’t quite as clueless as we seem when you’re 14,” she said.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Fendi.