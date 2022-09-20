Top Stories
Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William &amp; Prince Harry at Funeral

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe &amp; Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 3:48 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Extends 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Contract, Is Staying on Late Night for 3 More Years

Jimmy Kimmel Extends 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Contract, Is Staying on Late Night for 3 More Years

Jimmy Kimmel is not going anywhere!

Back in June 2022, Jimmy, who has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, explained that he was thinking about the end of his late night career.

Now, he’s locked into an ABC contract for three more years, through season 23. His current contract was set to end this year.

Click inside to read his statement…

“After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting,’” Jimmy said in a statement (via Variety).

“For 20 years, Jimmy Kimmel has been a huge part of the ABC family and the heartbeat of late-night television,” Craig Erwich president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement. “Not only has he entertained our audiences night after night with his sharp comedy, dynamic interviews and irreverent humor, but he has gotten us through some of the most momentous events in our history with optimism and heart. There is no one funnier and more authentic than Jimmy. We are so proud of the incredibly talented team at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and could not be happier to continue our partnership.”

Find out who IS leaving late night hosting soon!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, jimmy kimmel live

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr