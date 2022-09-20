Jimmy Kimmel Extends 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Contract, Is Staying on Late Night for 3 More Years

Jimmy Kimmel is not going anywhere!

Back in June 2022, Jimmy, who has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, explained that he was thinking about the end of his late night career.

Now, he’s locked into an ABC contract for three more years, through season 23. His current contract was set to end this year.

Click inside to read his statement…

“After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting,’” Jimmy said in a statement (via Variety).

“For 20 years, Jimmy Kimmel has been a huge part of the ABC family and the heartbeat of late-night television,” Craig Erwich president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement. “Not only has he entertained our audiences night after night with his sharp comedy, dynamic interviews and irreverent humor, but he has gotten us through some of the most momentous events in our history with optimism and heart. There is no one funnier and more authentic than Jimmy. We are so proud of the incredibly talented team at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and could not be happier to continue our partnership.”

Find out who IS leaving late night hosting soon!