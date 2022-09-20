Joe Alwyn Joins Lena Dunham & Andrew Scott at 'Catherine, Called Birdy' Premiere in London

Joe Alwyn grabs a quick picture with a fan while arriving at the premiere of Catherine, Called Birdy held at the Curzon Mayfair on Tuesday (September 20) in London, England.

The 31-year-old actor met up with his co-stars Bella Ramsey and Andrew Scott at the blue carpet event, along with director Lena Dunham and her husband, Luis Felber.

Rita Bernard-Shaw, Isis Hainsworth, and Archie Renaux, who also star in the movie, were also at the premiere tonight.

Speaking with THR recently, Lena opened up about what the audience takes away from the movie.

“[I hope] That it would ignite some spark in [audiences],” she shared. “Whether they’re an adolescent and feeling like they can’t express their needs or their desires or their full identity. Or they’re an adult who needs to remember the fieriness that they had in themselves when they were young.”

Lena adds, “That’s its purpose, to remind you of the richness of who you used to imagine yourself to be and who you can still imagine yourself to be.”

Catherine, Called Birdy hits theaters on September 23.

