Kaley Cuoco Roasts Pete Davidson For His 'Meet Cute' Premiere Look

Kaley Cuoco has a laugh about Pete Davidson‘s look for the premiere of their new movie, Meet Cute, in New York City on Tuesday (September 20).

The 36-year-old actress was quite surprised by his look, which consisted of a zipped up white hoodie and a pair of green pants for the event.

“I’m glad Pete dressed up for the occasion,” Kaley mentioned in passing to ET on the red carpet, before adding, “That is so bad.”

Kaley and Pete were joined by co-stars Deborah S. Craig and Rock Kohli, and director Alex Lehmann at the event, as well as Kaley‘s Flight Attendant co-star, Zosia Mamet.

Here’s Meet Cute‘s summary: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?

The flick will hit Peacock on September 21. Watch the trailer here!

