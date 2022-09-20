Tue, 20 September 2022 at 12:24 pm
Kanye West Says His Publishing Is Being Sold Without His Knowledge, Compares Himself to Taylor Swift
Kanye West is bringing up Taylor Swift once again.
The music superstar took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (September 20) to address reports that his publishing catalog was being put up for sale.
However, while early reports suggested Kanye was the one putting up the publishing catalog for sale, his message suggests that is not in fact true.
Find out what he said…
Photos: Getty Images / Instagram Posted to: Kanye West, Taylor Swift