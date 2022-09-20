Top Stories
Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William &amp; Prince Harry at Funeral

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe &amp; Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 9:07 am

Laura Harrier Is Engaged to Sam Jarou, Reveals Some Proposal Details!

Laura Harrier Is Engaged to Sam Jarou, Reveals Some Proposal Details!

Laura Harrier confirmed some happy news: she’s engaged to fashion consultant Sam Jarou!

The 32-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress confirmed the news in two recent interviews, and even revealed where Sam proposed. She also spoke about wedding planning and how that’s going.

Click inside to read what she shared…

“We did get engaged recently, which I’m very excited about,” Laura confirmed to Cosmopolitan, before speaking about the proposal. “It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality. The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm. I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I’m at in life.”

On wedding planning, she recently told WWD, “I’ve done nothing. I need to plan. It’s like, when do you have time? We’ll get there.”

Laura and Sam were first linked in the summer of 2021. Most recently, they were photographed together on a seaside vacation!

Congrats to the happy couple!!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Engaged, Laura Harrier, Sam Jarou

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr