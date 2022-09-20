Laura Harrier Is Engaged to Sam Jarou, Reveals Some Proposal Details!

Laura Harrier confirmed some happy news: she’s engaged to fashion consultant Sam Jarou!

The 32-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress confirmed the news in two recent interviews, and even revealed where Sam proposed. She also spoke about wedding planning and how that’s going.

“We did get engaged recently, which I’m very excited about,” Laura confirmed to Cosmopolitan, before speaking about the proposal. “It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality. The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm. I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I’m at in life.”

On wedding planning, she recently told WWD, “I’ve done nothing. I need to plan. It’s like, when do you have time? We’ll get there.”

Laura and Sam were first linked in the summer of 2021. Most recently, they were photographed together on a seaside vacation!

Congrats to the happy couple!!