Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William &amp; Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe &amp; Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 6:32 pm

Mariska Hargitay Jokes About Being Christopher Meloni's 'Work Wife' at 'Law & Order' Premiere Event

Mariska Hargitay Jokes About Being Christopher Meloni's 'Work Wife' at 'Law & Order' Premiere Event

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni step out for the Law & Order franchise premiere event held at Capitale on Monday (September 19) in New York City.

The two actors were joined by their fellow Law & Order stars including Ice-T, Sam Waterston, Mehcad Brooks, Brent Antonello, Pearlena Igbokwe, Camryn Manheim, Ainsley Seiget, Odelya Halevi, Hugh Dancy, Danielle Mone Truitt, Octavio Pisano, and Rick Gonzalez.

While appearing at the 2022 Emmy Awards earlier this month, Mariska and Chris joked about her being labeled his wife on a Wikipedia page.

“I mean, I don’t think I’ll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife,” she joked about the slip up. “Wife, therapist, bestie, sister, mother.”

Chris added that “the fandom goes nuts” over their onscreen chemistry, before saying that “I think the uber fans literally want our spouses to go away.”

The trio of Law & Order shows will kick off on Thursday, September 22 with a triple crossover on NBC. Get the details here!

Click inside to see 40+ pictures of Mariska Hargitay, Christoper Meloni and more Law & Order stars…
