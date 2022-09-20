Maya Hawke Weighs In On 'Stranger Things' Character Deaths & One Death She Was Sad To See

Several members of the cast of Stranger Things are ready for a bloodbath on the show, and it seems that Maya Hawke is in the group.

Earlier this year Millie Bobby Brown expressed a desire for the show to be more like Game of Thrones. By that, she meant that it was time to kill off some characters, a request that was contested by the showrunners.

Recently, Maya said that she wanted her character Robin to die a hero’s death on the show. She weighed in on the lack of character deaths in another interview and opened up about one death that she was sad to see.

Click through to find out which character Maya Hawke wishes was still alive on Stranger Things…