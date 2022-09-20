'Money Heist' Actor Miguel Herran Opened the San Sebastian Film Fest with His New Movie!

Miguel Herran had a big premiere this past weekend at the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival!

The 26-year-old actor, best known for playing Rio on Money Heist, attended two events at the festival on Friday (September 16) in San Sebastian, Spain.

Miguel‘s new movie Prison 77 (aka Modelo 77) was the opening night film at the festival and he was pictured at a photo call and premiere that day.

The film is “a tale of friendship, solidarity and freedom. The action starts in Barcelona’s Modelo prison, where Manuel (Herrán), a young accountant awaiting trial for embezzlement, faces a sentence of 6 to 8 years, a disproportionate punishment for the crime committed. Together with Pino (Javier Gutiérrez), his cellmate, he joins a group of ordinary prisoners fighting for their rights and for amnesty in the dawn of democracy in Spain following 40 years of dictatorship.”

