Top Stories
Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller &amp; Susan Sarandon Included in New Expos&eacute; About the Troubled Actor

Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller & Susan Sarandon Included in New Exposé About the Troubled Actor

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Olivia Wilde &amp; Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 3:01 am

'Money Heist' Actor Miguel Herran Opened the San Sebastian Film Fest with His New Movie!

'Money Heist' Actor Miguel Herran Opened the San Sebastian Film Fest with His New Movie!

Miguel Herran had a big premiere this past weekend at the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival!

The 26-year-old actor, best known for playing Rio on Money Heist, attended two events at the festival on Friday (September 16) in San Sebastian, Spain.

Miguel‘s new movie Prison 77 (aka Modelo 77) was the opening night film at the festival and he was pictured at a photo call and premiere that day.

The film is “a tale of friendship, solidarity and freedom. The action starts in Barcelona’s Modelo prison, where Manuel (Herrán), a young accountant awaiting trial for embezzlement, faces a sentence of 6 to 8 years, a disproportionate punishment for the crime committed. Together with Pino (Javier Gutiérrez), his cellmate, he joins a group of ordinary prisoners fighting for their rights and for amnesty in the dawn of democracy in Spain following 40 years of dictatorship.”

Make sure to check out some of Miguel‘s super hot Instagram pics from the past.

Just Jared on Facebook
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 01
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 02
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 03
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 04
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 05
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 06
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 07
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 08
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 09
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 10
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 11
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 12
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 13
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 14
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 15
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 16
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 17
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 18
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 19
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 20
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 21
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 22
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 23
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 24
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 25
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 26
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 27
miguel herran at san sebastian film festival 28

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Miguel Herran

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr