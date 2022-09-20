Netflix's 'End of the Road' Ending Explained - How Does It End? (Spoilers)

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

End of the Road is on top of the charts!

Queen Latifah and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges star in this road trip thriller about Brenda, a mom of two kids who relocates across the country with her kids, Cam and Kelly, and brother, Reggie. The family’s move to the southland is thrown into complete chaos when they witness a murder on their road trip. Now, the murderer will stop at nothing to find them.

The movie is currently sitting at the No. 1 spot after two weeks in the Top 10 on the Netflix Global Top 10. Wondering what happens?

Find out how it ends…