Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller & Susan Sarandon Included in New Exposé About the Troubled Actor

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 12:47 am

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Adult Cam Site Videos, Releases Apology Statement

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Adult Cam Site Videos, Releases Apology Statement

Erick Adame, a meteorologist who appeared on the Spectrum News NY1 channel in the New York area, has been fired from his job.

Videos leaked online showing Erick‘s appearances on an adult cam website and he has filed a lawsuit against a company to find out who leaked the material.

Erick‘s lawsuit is against a company named Unit 4 Media, Ltd., which appears to be associated a website called LPSG.com. The Daily Beast reports that the website advisers users, “When you buy an LPSG membership it will appear on your bank statement as Unit 4 Media.”

LPSG describes itself as “the most amazing open-minded fun-spirited sexy adult community” on the internet.

Click to the next slide to read Erick Adame’s full statement on his firing…

