'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Season 4 - Meet the Queens & Watch the Trailer!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is returning with the upcoming fourth season!

The drag competition series will see 12 new queens competing to be the UK’s next Drag Race superstar, joining previous winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.

RuPaul will of course return as host and judge, with Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr back on the judges panel as well.

Celebrity guest judges this season include Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, Aisling Bea and more.

Each week, the queens face challenges that test their drag race prowess, uniqueness, and nerve to the max. They compete in the hope that they have impressed enough to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync for their life and elimination from the competition.

The trailer was just released, teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes, which will debut THIS Thursday (September 22) on BBC 3 and WOW Presents Plus.

Click through the slides to get to know each of the 12 queens competing…