Sarah Paulson to Play Gwen Shamblin in 'The Way Down'

Sarah Paulson is set to play Gwen Shamblin, the founder of a diet program Weigh Down Workshop and Remnant Fellowship, in a scripted version of the investigative docuseries, The Way Down.

Gwen and her husband, Joe Lara, died along with five other church members in a plane crash in May 2021.

HBO Max released a total of five episodes of Marina Zenovich‘s investigative docuseries The Way Down. Gwen and the church has been accused of emotional, psychological and physical abuse and exploitation for alleged cult-like practices.

Sarah was recently nominated for an Emmy for Leading Actress in a Limited Series category for her work in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

WeighDown’s website says, “Gwen was truly the pioneer of faith-based weight loss. As a registered dietician with a master’s degree in food nutrition, she was familiar with mainstream approaches to weight management. She taught at the University of Memphis, worked as a nutritionist for the Tennessee Department of Health and spent countless hours counseling others. After experiencing her own struggle with food, it was clear diet and exercise alone were not the answer.”

Remnant Fellowship issued a press release in response to the HBO docuseries and said they, “categorically denies the absurd, defamatory statements and accusations made in this documentary.”