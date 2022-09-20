Top Stories
Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William &amp; Prince Harry at Funeral

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe &amp; Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 4:12 pm

'SNL' 2022 Hosts & Musical Guests Revealed for First 3 Episodes!

'SNL' 2022 Hosts & Musical Guests Revealed for First 3 Episodes!

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for the first three episodes of season 48.

The brand new season kicks off on October 1 with new episodes the following 2 weeks as well.

Fans are excited by some of the names released today!

Click inside to see who’s hosting SNL in just a few weeks…

On October 1, Miles Teller will host with Kendrick Lamar as musical guest. Then, on October 8, first-time host Brendan Gleeson will take the stage with Willow acting as musical guest. Finally, on October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will host and also perform as the musical guest! Be sure to tune in!

If you missed it, 8 SNL stars have exited ahead of the new season and there are several fan favorites that won’t be back, unfortunately!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Courtesy of NBC
Posted to: Brendan Gleeson, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller, Saturday Night Live, Willow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr