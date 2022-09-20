'SNL' 2022 Hosts & Musical Guests Revealed for First 3 Episodes!

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for the first three episodes of season 48.

The brand new season kicks off on October 1 with new episodes the following 2 weeks as well.

Fans are excited by some of the names released today!

On October 1, Miles Teller will host with Kendrick Lamar as musical guest. Then, on October 8, first-time host Brendan Gleeson will take the stage with Willow acting as musical guest. Finally, on October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will host and also perform as the musical guest! Be sure to tune in!

