Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 7:31 pm

Taylor Swift Honored as Decade Honoree at Nashville Songwriter Awards 2022

Taylor Swift Honored as Decade Honoree at Nashville Songwriter Awards 2022

Taylor Swift sparkles in a black cutout dress while arriving for NSAI’s 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards held at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday (September 20) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 32-year-old singer is being honored as one of two Decade Honorees at the event.

The “Decade” awards are driven by chart success and other metrics, as opposed to votes, and focus on songwriting accomplishments between 2010-2019. According to Billboard, the winner is determined by a points system calculated based on the percentage of an artist or songwriter’s songwriting credit, according to chart performance. The writer has to also be the song’s recording artist for points to count towards the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor.

Previously, Taylor was named Songwriter-Artist of the Year seven times.

The other Decade Honoree is Ashley Gorley, in recognition for the staggering catalog of hits he’s had a hand in writing, which includes 62 chart-topping singles.

Congrats, Taylor!

If you missed it, Taylor was teasing something big coming on TikTok!

FYI: Taylor wore a Michael Kors Collection dress, with Anne Sisteron and Rahaminov jewelry.

Click inside to see 15+ pictures of Taylor Swift at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards…
