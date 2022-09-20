There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The seating chart was a huge topic of conversation during and after Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday (September 19) in London, England.

Foreign leaders and royals from around the world came together at Westminster Abbey to mourn the loss of the beloved queen, who reigned for over 70 years.

Many noticed that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden were seated 14 rows back. Many believed this was some kind of slight to the United States. Now, the choice is being explained in two possible scenarios.

They ended up being seated behind Polish President Andrzej Duda and in front of the Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala. They were seated next to Ignazio Cassis, the president of Switzerland.

