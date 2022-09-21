Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Morrison & More Step Out For The 'Through Her Lens' Filmmaker Luncheon
Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Morrison and Thuso Mbedu arrive in style for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon held at Locanda Verde on Tuesday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.
The three stars were joined by many more, including Patty Jenkins, Annette Bening, Katie Holmes, Cazzie David, Dianna Agron, Zosia Mamet, Chase Sui Wonders, Minnie Mills, and Sydney Chandler.
Others in attendance include model Christy Turlington, Chandler Kinney, Havana Rose Liu, Alysia Reiner, Clara McGregor, Eve Hewson, Grace Gummer, and Cassi Namoda.
A hundred women leaders in entertainment – actors, directors, writers, producers, casting directors and costume designers – were brought together to celebrate their filmmaking community.
The program will discover and empower ten rising filmmakers with project support, master classes, one-on-one mentorship, peer-to-peer sessions, and will award $100,000 for project development and production.
Dianna Agron
Cazzie David
Rebecca Dayan
Hailey Gates
Grace Gummer
Havana Rose Liu
Eve Hewson
Katie Holmes
Chandler Kinney
Clara McGregor
Minnie Mills
Jennifer Morrison
Cassi Namoda
Bella Newman
Alysia Reiner
Alexandra Shipp
Sydney Chandler
Thuso Mbedu
Christy Turlington
Brooke Wise
Chloe Wise
Chase Sui Wonders
Zosia Mamet
FYI: All attendees were in head to toe Chanel.
