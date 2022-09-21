Top Stories
Wed, 21 September 2022 at 1:32 am

Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Morrison & More Step Out For The 'Through Her Lens' Filmmaker Luncheon

Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Morrison & More Step Out For The 'Through Her Lens' Filmmaker Luncheon

Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Morrison and Thuso Mbedu arrive in style for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon held at Locanda Verde on Tuesday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

The three stars were joined by many more, including Patty Jenkins, Annette Bening, Katie Holmes, Cazzie David, Dianna Agron, Zosia Mamet, Chase Sui Wonders, Minnie Mills, and Sydney Chandler.

Others in attendance include model Christy Turlington, Chandler Kinney, Havana Rose Liu, Alysia Reiner, Clara McGregor, Eve Hewson, Grace Gummer, and Cassi Namoda.

A hundred women leaders in entertainment – actors, directors, writers, producers, casting directors and costume designers – were brought together to celebrate their filmmaking community.

The program will discover and empower ten rising filmmakers with project support, master classes, one-on-one mentorship, peer-to-peer sessions, and will award $100,000 for project development and production.

Dianna Agron

Cazzie David

Rebecca Dayan

Hailey Gates

Grace Gummer

Havana Rose Liu

Eve Hewson

Katie Holmes

Chandler Kinney

Clara McGregor

Minnie Mills

Jennifer Morrison

Cassi Namoda

Bella Newman

Alysia Reiner

Alexandra Shipp

Sydney Chandler

Thuso Mbedu

Christy Turlington

Brooke Wise

Chloe Wise

Chase Sui Wonders

Zosia Mamet

FYI: All attendees were in head to toe Chanel.

Photos: Getty
