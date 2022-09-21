Ana de Armas Calls Playing The Role of Marilyn Monroe 'A Miracle'

Ana de Armas continues her Blonde promo with two more appearances in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress was seen in a chic preppy look for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for the new flick, held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Tuesday afternoon (September 20).

Just the night before, Ana was seen out in a dazzling three piece suit for her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While on the show, Ana opened up about taking on the role as Marilyn Monroe.

“I didn’t expect to have so much in common with her, and it was actually a lot more than I thought,” Ana shared of her connection with Marilyn. “Just this opportunity alone is almost close to a miracle.”

She added, “A role like this was not supposed to come my way. It was not supposed to happen. Not just because I’m Latina and Cuban…it just doesn’t exist in general. This is something very, very special, and the opportunity for me to play this part was a dream.”

Watch her full interview below!

Just recently, Ana opened up about asking Marilyn for permission to play her in the film. See what she did…