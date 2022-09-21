Khloe Kardashian Cries While Revealing Baby No. 2 News in 'The Kardashians' Season Two Teaser - Watch Now

Khloe Kardashian is finally ready to talk.

Hulu released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of The Kardashians, which features an emotional Khloe, 38, opening up about expecting a second child with ex Tristan Thompson.

“There is something that I’m ready to talk about,” Khloe begins with tears in her eyes. “Tristan and I are having another baby.”

It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience,” Khloe continues as her voice starts to crack.

A rep for Khloe confirmed back in July that she was expecting a second child, via surrogate, with the 31-year-old NBA player.

Khloe and Tristan‘s surrogate became pregnant late last year, right around the same time it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on her and got another woman pregnant.

“It’s hard to watch her in pain,” Kris Jenner says through tears in the teaser.

Although it’s been a “difficult time” in her life, Khloe adds that it’s the “start of something positive and happy, and beautiful.”

Khloe and Tristan‘s second child, a baby boy, was born in August.

Find out what Khloe recently shared about being a mom of two.

The Kardashians returns for season two on Thursday, September 22.