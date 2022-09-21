Kim Kardashian Enjoys Day Out in NYC After Doing Press for 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian is enjoying some downtime after a busy morning of work.

The 41-year-old reality star made her way out of her hotel and headed to a spa on Tuesday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

For her outing, Kim sported a long black coat over a black corset top and baggy pants paired with silver heels and blue-framed sunglasses.

Earlier that morning, Kim made an appearance on Good Morning America where she teased the upcoming second season of The Kardashians, which she describes as her “season of independence.”

In case you missed it, Kim just recently bought a $70 million home in Malibu! Check out the pics.

Season two of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Thursday, September 22 – check out the latest trailer here!

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Kim Kardashian stepping out in NYC…