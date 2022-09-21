Top Stories
Wed, 21 September 2022 at 12:15 am

Taylor Swift Launches 'Midnights Mayhem' on TikTok To Reveal Full Track List For New Album

Taylor Swift Launches 'Midnights Mayhem' on TikTok To Reveal Full Track List For New Album

Taylor Swift‘s surprise is finally out!

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter revealed the big news on TikTok, and shared that she’s planning to reveal the full track list for her upcoming album, Midnights, on the platform.

But – there’s a twist!

Taylor told fans in her video that it’s all part of her “Midnights Mayhem With Me”, and the track list reveal will take place over 13 nights on her TikTok.

So, over the next 13 nights, Taylor will be revealing one song title per night.

Click inside to see the first title revealed!

