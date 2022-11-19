Andrew Garfield & Phoebe Dynevor Ignite Relationship Rumors After Reportedly Linking Up At GQ Party

People think Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor are dating.

The 39-year-old Amazing Spider-Man actor and 27-year-old Bridgerton star were both spotted at the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London, England earlier this week.

According to reports, they struck up a connection at the event and are coupling up.

A source told The Sun that the duo “clicked straight away.”

“There was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common,” they added. “But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

Both stars have previously dated other people in the industry.

Phoebe split from Pete Davidson last year after dating for five months.

Andrew split from model Alyssa Miller this April. He also famously dated Emma Stone in the past.

