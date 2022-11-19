Top Stories
Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Every Red Carpet Look From the Governors Awards 2022

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sat, 19 November 2022 at 10:57 pm

Catherine Zeta-Jones Gushes About Husband Michael Douglas, Says She 'Lucked Out Big Time'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is grateful for Michael Douglas.

The 53-year-old Wednesday star opened up about their relationship while attending the Los Angeles premiere of the new Netflix series earlier this week.

She had nothing but good things to say about her husband of 22 years.

Click inside to find out what Catherine Zeta-Jones had to say…

“I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy,” Catherine said about Michael, noting that she “lucked out big time,” according to OK! Magazine.

“He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he’s just Michael,” she added.

The actress noted that the years had flown by. Believe it or not, their son Dylan celebrated a major milestone back in May of this year.

The actress noted that the years had flown by. Believe it or not, their son Dylan celebrated a major milestone back in May of this year.

