Elon Musk Issues Decision On Reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter Account After Allowing Users to Vote In Poll

Elon Musk has spoken, and he said that he wants to bring Donald Trump back to Twitter.

Questions have been swirling about whether the 51-year-old billionaire would reinstate the former president’s Twitter account ever since he finalized his buyout of the social media platform.

After revealing that he was thinking about his decision on Friday (November 18), Elon put it up to a vote.

Click inside to read more about Elon Musk’s decision…

After 24 hours, more than 15 million Twitter users voted in the pole. Just over half – 51.8% – said that Donald should be brought back to the app.

“The people have spoken,” Elon tweeted. “Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

The last part is Latin and means “Voice of the people, voice of god.”

Donald was “permanently suspended” from Twitter back in January 2021. The following month the social media platform made it clear that ban would remain in place even if he decided to run for office again.

He announced plans to run for office again earlier this week. According to reports, some of the former president’s children do not seem to be supporting his decision.

Check out Elon Musk’s tweet below…