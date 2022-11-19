Top Stories
Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Every Red Carpet Look From the Governors Awards 2022

Every Red Carpet Look From the Governors Awards 2022

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sat, 19 November 2022 at 7:48 pm

Hilary Duff Rocks Oversized Sweater While Running Errands in Los Angeles

Hilary Duff Rocks Oversized Sweater While Running Errands in Los Angeles

Hilary Duff looks very chic while running errands on Saturday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old How I Met Your Father actress wore an oversized gray sweater and casual jeans, which she paired with red sneakers when she was spotted by photographers.

She pulled her hair back in a low bun and was carrying a bag in her hand.

Her outing comes a few weeks after Hilary revealed that her family had battled a variety of health issues during an absence from social media.

She explained that the family was under the weather with “COVID, hand-foot-mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old-fashioned flu.”

“We had it all,” she added.

Hilary also recently spoke out against plans to release an unfinished memoir that Aaron Carter was reportedly working on at the time of his death. The book, which has since been delayed, featured comments about their former relationship.

Click through all of the photos from Hilary Duff’s afternoon out in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff steps out los angeles 01
hilary duff steps out los angeles 02
hilary duff steps out los angeles 03
hilary duff steps out los angeles 04
hilary duff steps out los angeles 05
hilary duff steps out los angeles 06
hilary duff steps out los angeles 07
hilary duff steps out los angeles 08
hilary duff steps out los angeles 09
hilary duff steps out los angeles 10
hilary duff steps out los angeles 11
hilary duff steps out los angeles 12
hilary duff steps out los angeles 13
hilary duff steps out los angeles 14

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hilary Duff

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images