Hilary Duff Rocks Oversized Sweater While Running Errands in Los Angeles

Hilary Duff looks very chic while running errands on Saturday (November 19) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old How I Met Your Father actress wore an oversized gray sweater and casual jeans, which she paired with red sneakers when she was spotted by photographers.

She pulled her hair back in a low bun and was carrying a bag in her hand.

Her outing comes a few weeks after Hilary revealed that her family had battled a variety of health issues during an absence from social media.

She explained that the family was under the weather with “COVID, hand-foot-mouth, colds that were worse than COVID, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old-fashioned flu.”

“We had it all,” she added.

Hilary also recently spoke out against plans to release an unfinished memoir that Aaron Carter was reportedly working on at the time of his death. The book, which has since been delayed, featured comments about their former relationship.

