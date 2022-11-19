Jonathan Bennett Celebrates Hallmark's Inclusivity Following Candace Cameron Bure's Comments On 'Traditional Marriage'

Jonathan Bennett loves the network he works for.

The 41-year-old Mean Girls alum made it very clear that he is proud to work with Hallmark following comments from former network star Candace Cameron Bure.

If you missed it, earlier this week Candace explained why she left Hallmark in favor of Great American Family. In response to a question about if the network would feature same-sex couples, she said that they would likely “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Jonathan, who is starring in a LGBTQ+ led Hallmark Christmas movie called The Holiday Sitter, responded to the comment at a recent event.

Click inside to find out what Jonathan Bennett had to say…

“I’m just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like The Holiday Sitter, which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie,” he told E! News. “I’m just so proud to be on Hallmark channel that’s making these movies for everyone because Christmas is for everyone and Hallmark channels are for everyone.”

The Holiday Sitter premieres on Hallmark on December 11.

