JP Saxe Seemingly References Julia Michaels Split On 'The Good Parts' One Week After She Drops 'Sorry to Me Too' - Listen & Read the Lyrics Here!

JP Saxe appears to have his split with Julia Michaels on his mind.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter and his “If The World Was Ending” collaborator broke up back in September.

He released his track “When You Think of Me” shortly thereafter. Her breakup track “Sorry to Me Too” followed last week. Now, JP is looking back on a former relationship once again on his new song “The Good Parts.”

“Fossilize my heart / Tryna hold on to the good parts / Memorize, you in my arms / Tryna hold on to the good parts,” JP sings over a restrained production courtesy of Ryan Marrone and Malay. “Can we separate the way it ended from the person? / Refuse to take to heart the things we said when we were hurting / I still think we mostly are, the good parts.”

“This song is about trying to find the healthy recognition that there can be beautiful parts in a relationship that ends. You can heal without having to destroy it, and you can also heal without over-romanticizing it,” the hitmaker explained in a press release.

He’ll perform it on The Today Show on Monday (November 21).

