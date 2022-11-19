Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Are On Good Terms Despite Rumored Split (Report)

Sources are saying that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde parted ways after nearly two years of dating.

However, the same sources are making it clear that the former couple are on good terms despite the split.

In fact, a new report is shedding more light on what went on behind the scenes leading up to the decision.

Click inside to read more…

A source told Page Six that the decision was mutual: “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” they explained.

As for why they split, they said that it was more of a “break” because of their lives at the moment. “It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids,” they said.

“This is the right thing for both of them,” the source added, saying that they “clearly have a special bond.”

Here is everything that the two stars have said about their relationship over the last couple years.