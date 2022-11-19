Top Stories
Sat, 19 November 2022 at 11:32 pm

Ralph Fiennes Reveals How He Was a 'Decoy' For Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Relationship Around Release of 'Maid In Manhattan'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly have Ralph Fiennes to thank for helping keep their relationship under wraps the first time around.

The 59-year-old The Menu star was Jennifer‘s love interest in her 2002 rom-com Maid in Manhattan.

He revealed that he also inadvertently helped her keep her real-life romance with Ben under wraps, too.

Click inside to find out how Ralph Fiennes was involved in keeping Jennifer Lopez’s love life under wraps…

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ralph was asked about being a “decoy” for Bennifer. He explained to host Andy Cohen how that happened.

“I was asked out to dinner with J.Lo and her manager and her agent,” he said. “We had a nice dinner, chatty chatty chatty.”

After dinner, he explained that a single paparazzi caught him giving Jennifer a kiss on the cheek.

“But somehow, the pictures were angled so that as she’s walking away, [it looks like] I’m walking after her,” he said, adding that it led to headlines and rumors about their relationship. “And I think it said the next day on the Post, ‘It’s Ralph!’”

“I was set up,” he joked before wishing the couple good luck.

Ralph also spoke about returning to one of his most iconic roles.

Watch the video from Ralph Fiennes interview with Andy Cohen below…
