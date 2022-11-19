The Richest 'Hunger Games' Stars, Ranked From Lowest To Highest (& The Top 3 Might Surprise You)

The Hunger Games movies, based on Suzanne Collins‘ dystopian novels, are some of the most popular big-screen reimaginings of young adult fiction of all time.

They also featured a star-studded cast that have gone on to amass very impressive net worths over the course of their careers.

It goes without saying that the most recognizable stars from the franchise are its three main leads – Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. However, many other actors involved with the project have very successful careers in the industry.

Believe it or not, November 20 marks seven years since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 debuted in theaters. In honor of the special occasion, we decided to check out what sort of fortunes the stars have amassed. You might be surprised by where some of the actors fall on the list.

Check out the richest stars from The Hunger Games franchise ranked from highest to lowest…