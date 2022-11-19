Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Interfering With 'Call The Midwife' Filming, According to Series Star Jenny Agutter

Tom Cruise is reportedly causing problems for the BBC series Call the Midwife.

According to series star Jenny Agutter, the 60-year-old Top Gun actor is causing a ruckus with his helicopter, which is making it difficult for the cast to film scenes.

She opened up about the situation during a recent interview.

“Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting,” Jenny told the Mirror.

Call the Midwife and Tom‘s latest Mission: Impossible movie are both being filmed at Longcross Studios, according to the outlet. He’s reportedly been flying to and from work.

Jenny joked about approaching him to talk about the interruption.

“In my habit! Imagine. ‘Excuse me Tom, but look we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly,’” she imagined.

The New York Post reached out to Tom‘s team to ask about the allegations, but they did not respond to the request.

