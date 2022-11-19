Who Are President Joe Biden's Kids & Grandkids? Meet the Biden Family!

We’re taking a look at all of President Joe Biden‘s kids and grandkids!

If you didn’t know, the 79-year-old President is father to four kids, two of whom have sadly passed.

Joe shared three kids with his first wife Neilia: Beau, Hunter, and Naomi. While Joe was senator in 1972, his wife, Neilia, and 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, died in a car accident, while his two sons, were in the car but survived.

Several years later, Joe met his current wife Jill Biden. They got married in June of 1977 at the United Nations chapel in New York City, and welcomed daughter Ashley in 1981.

Beau served as served as the 44th Attorney General of Delaware and a Major in the Delaware Army National Guard. He married wife Hallie in 2002, and they had a daughter and son, Natalie and Robert “Hunter,” in 2004 and 2006 respectively.

Beau was sadly diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013, and tragically died two years later May 30, 2015 at the age of 46.

Joe‘s second son Hunter is a lawyer and investment advisor.

Hunter married wife Kathleen in 1993, and they have three daughters together: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. They separated in 2015 and finalized their divorced in 2017. In 2016, Hunter, began dating his late brother Beau‘s widow Hallie for several months.

In August 2018, Hunter welcomed a child with Lunden Alexis Roberts from Arkansas, but not much information is known about his fourth child.

Hunter then married South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen in May 2019, and they welcomed their son in March 2020.

During an interview with the New Yorker in 2019, Hunter opened up about his decades-long struggle with drugs and alcohol, saying, “Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family. I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel—it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”

Ashley is Joe‘s youngest and only child with Jill. After graduating from Tulane University, she become the executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice, a criminal justice reform-oriented nonprofit. Ashley also worked as a social worker in Delaware for 15 years. In 2017, she founded Livelihood, an American-made clothing company.

Ashley married plastic surgeon Howard Krein in 2012.

During the Democratic National Convention over the summer, Joe‘s grandkids Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, and Hunter all recited the Pledge of Allegiance.