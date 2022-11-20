Austin Butler Opens Up About Joining 'Dune' Sequel & What It Was Like Coming to Set at Governors Awards 2022

Austin Butler revealed how he really feels having landed a role in the upcoming Dune sequel.

The 31-year-old Elvis star joined the cast of the movie back in March. He’ll appear in the project alongside the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

He offered some insight into being part of the movie while on the red carpet at the 2022 Governors Awards on Saturday night (November 19).

Austin told Variety how excited he was about the opportunity.

“I just I loved the first film so much,” he said. “It was this cinematic masterpiece, so the idea of getting to be a part of that world is just incredibly exciting and Denis [Villeneuve, director] is one of my favorite filmmakers and just an amazing human being. He’s so kind and I’m a fan of every one of those actors in the film, so I felt really honored.”

He also opened up about what it was like to get to work on the movie: “It’s really surreal,” he said.

“You feel sort of like a kid in your favorite film. It’s like walking on to the set of any film that that you admire, like walking onto Indiana Jones or something like that. Like one of those films that really impact you as a kid, that’s how it felt,” Austin explained.

Dune 2 will premiere on November 17, 2023.

