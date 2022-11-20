Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why & What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 7:52 pm

Carrie Underwood Is Pretty In Pastels At American Music Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood goes full glam and pastel at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (November 20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old Denim & Rhinestones country star wore a long dress in soft pastel shades with a low back and shimmering detailing along the neck.

The dress also had a high slit that showed off her dazzling heels. Carrie wore her hair in waves and smiled for photos on the red carpet.

Carrie went into the evening with nominations in two categories. She was up for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album, both of which went to Taylor Swift before the show started.

She will take the stage to deliver a performance during the awards ceremony. Find out who else is performing here.

Carrie recently opened up about something that makes her lose respect for her fellow artists.

FYI: Carrie is wearing Tony Ward SS23 RTW and Nicole Rose jewelry.

Click through all of the photos of Carrie Underwood at the 2022 American Music Awards in the gallery…
