Carrie Underwood Is Pretty In Pastels At American Music Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood goes full glam and pastel at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (November 20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old Denim & Rhinestones country star wore a long dress in soft pastel shades with a low back and shimmering detailing along the neck.

The dress also had a high slit that showed off her dazzling heels. Carrie wore her hair in waves and smiled for photos on the red carpet.

Carrie went into the evening with nominations in two categories. She was up for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album, both of which went to Taylor Swift before the show started.

She will take the stage to deliver a performance during the awards ceremony. Find out who else is performing here.

Carrie recently opened up about something that makes her lose respect for her fellow artists.

FYI: Carrie is wearing Tony Ward SS23 RTW and Nicole Rose jewelry.

