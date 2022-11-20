Chris Brown Gets Booed After Winning at AMAs 2022, Kelly Rowland Tells Crowd to 'Chill Out' & Defends Him

There was a very awkward moment at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Chris Brown was announced as the winner of the Favorite Male R&B Artist at the ceremony on Sunday (November 20), to which the crowd erupted in boos.

During the live taping, Kelly Rowland, who was presenting the award, interjected after hearing the boos.

Click inside to read more…

Looking surprised at the audience’s reaction, she told the crowd to “chill out.”

“Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” she said before addressing the audience saying: “Excuse me… chill out.”

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Watch the awkward moment inside.

Kelly Rowland puts the #AMAs audience in check after negative reaction to Chris Brown winning ‘Favorite Male R&B Artist.’ https://t.co/A5M053eiyC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 21, 2022

The show was hosted by Wayne Brady.

Find out who else won awards throughout the night’s ceremony. Check out the full list of performers and presenters as well.