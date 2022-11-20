Governors Awards 2022 - See Every Red Carpet Look & Full Celeb Guest List! (Photos)

So many celebs stepped out for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards, and we’re recapping all of the looks from the red carpet!

The event took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Saturday night (November 19) in Los Angeles, and it was attended by the likes of Jonathan Majors, Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, Eddie Redmayne, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae and Austin Butler.

Each star delivered a fierce look, and you’ll want to see them all.

Click inside to see all of the celebs in attendance at the event…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs in attendance at the event…

Margot Robbie FYI: Margot is wearing Bottega Veneta SS23 RTW.

Mindy Kaling FYI: Mindy is wearing Versace and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Ana De Armas FYI: Ana‘s dress and jewelry are by Louis Vuitton.

Taylor Russell FYI: Taylor is wearing Schiaparelli FW22 Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Olivia Wilde FYI: Olivia is wearing Erdem SS23 RTW and earrings by Mikimoto.

Eddie Redmayne

Billy Eichner

Sadie Sink FYI: Sadie is wearing Alexander McQueen PF22 and jewelry by Fred Leighton.

Florence Pugh FYI: Florence is wearing Victoria Beckham SS23 RTW and Tiffany & Co.

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie

Gabrielle Union FYI: Gabrielle is wearing Prada.

Viola Davis FYI: Viola is wearing custom Christopher John Rogers.

Joe Alwyn

Paul Mescal

Jamie Lee Curtis

Cate Blanchett FYI: Cate is wearing Alexander McQueen SS20 RTW Piferi shoes and jewelry by Louis Vuitton.

Jessica Chastain FYI: Jessica is wearing Zuhair Murad SS20 Couture.

Jude Law FYI: Jude wore Brioni.

Diane Warren

Kathryn Hahn

Luke Macfarlane FYI: Luke is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Jennifer Lawrence FYI: Jennifer is wearing Dior.

Elizabeth Banks FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Elie Saab and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Janelle Monae

Aldis Hodge

Mia Goth FYI: Mia is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano FYI: Zoe is wearing Christian Dior FW22 Couture and Paul is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Aubrey Plaza FYI: Aubrey is wearing Mônot with Jimmy Choo shoes, Graziela Gems and Effy jewelry.

Danai Gurira FYI: Danai is wearing TIFFANY & CO.

Keke Palmer

Austin Butler

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey

Laura Dern FYI: Laura wore RAHAMINOV jewelry.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Jeremy Pope

Jennifer Connelly FYI: Jennifer is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Glen Powell FYI: Glen wore Brioni.

Rooney Mara

Michelle Williams FYI: Michelle is wearing Christian Dior FW22 Couture.

Brendan Fraser

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller FYI: Miles is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Priscilla Presley

Jeremy Strong

Brian Tyree Henry with Jennifer Lawrence

Carey Mulligan

Baz Luhrmann

Gabriel LaBelle

Greta Gerwig FYI: Greta is wearing Carolina Herrera.

Taron Egerton

Danny Ramirez FYI: Danny is wearing Dolce&Gabbana and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Jenny Slate

Jonathan Majors