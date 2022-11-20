Governors Awards 2022 - See Every Red Carpet Look & Full Celeb Guest List! (Photos)
So many celebs stepped out for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards, and we’re recapping all of the looks from the red carpet!
The event took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Saturday night (November 19) in Los Angeles, and it was attended by the likes of Jonathan Majors, Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, Eddie Redmayne, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae and Austin Butler.
Each star delivered a fierce look, and you’ll want to see them all.
Click inside to see all of the celebs in attendance at the event…
Margot Robbie
FYI: Margot is wearing Bottega Veneta SS23 RTW.
Mindy Kaling
FYI: Mindy is wearing Versace and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Ana De Armas
FYI: Ana‘s dress and jewelry are by Louis Vuitton.
Taylor Russell
FYI: Taylor is wearing Schiaparelli FW22 Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Olivia Wilde
FYI: Olivia is wearing Erdem SS23 RTW and earrings by Mikimoto.
Eddie Redmayne
Billy Eichner
Sadie Sink
FYI: Sadie is wearing Alexander McQueen PF22 and jewelry by Fred Leighton.
Florence Pugh
FYI: Florence is wearing Victoria Beckham SS23 RTW and Tiffany & Co.
Adam Sandler and wife Jackie
Gabrielle Union
FYI: Gabrielle is wearing Prada.
Viola Davis
FYI: Viola is wearing custom Christopher John Rogers.
Joe Alwyn
Paul Mescal
Jamie Lee Curtis
Cate Blanchett
FYI: Cate is wearing Alexander McQueen SS20 RTW Piferi shoes and jewelry by Louis Vuitton.
Jessica Chastain
FYI: Jessica is wearing Zuhair Murad SS20 Couture.
Jude Law
FYI: Jude wore Brioni.
Diane Warren
Kathryn Hahn
Luke Macfarlane
FYI: Luke is wearing Giorgio Armani.
Jennifer Lawrence
FYI: Jennifer is wearing Dior.
Elizabeth Banks
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Elie Saab and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Janelle Monae
Aldis Hodge
Mia Goth
FYI: Mia is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano
FYI: Zoe is wearing Christian Dior FW22 Couture and Paul is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.
Aubrey Plaza
FYI: Aubrey is wearing Mônot with Jimmy Choo shoes, Graziela Gems and Effy jewelry.
Danai Gurira
FYI: Danai is wearing TIFFANY & CO.
Keke Palmer
Austin Butler
Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey
Laura Dern
FYI: Laura wore RAHAMINOV jewelry.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Jeremy Pope
Jennifer Connelly
FYI: Jennifer is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Glen Powell
FYI: Glen wore Brioni.
Rooney Mara
Michelle Williams
FYI: Michelle is wearing Christian Dior FW22 Couture.
Brendan Fraser
Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller
FYI: Miles is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.
Priscilla Presley
Jeremy Strong
Brian Tyree Henry with Jennifer Lawrence
Carey Mulligan
Baz Luhrmann
Gabriel LaBelle
Greta Gerwig
FYI: Greta is wearing Carolina Herrera.
Taron Egerton
Danny Ramirez
FYI: Danny is wearing Dolce&Gabbana and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Jenny Slate
Jonathan Majors
Collin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson