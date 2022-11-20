Top Stories
Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Every Red Carpet Look From the Governors Awards 2022

Every Red Carpet Look From the Governors Awards 2022

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 1:53 am

Governors Awards 2022 - See Every Red Carpet Look & Full Celeb Guest List! (Photos)

Governors Awards 2022 - See Every Red Carpet Look & Full Celeb Guest List! (Photos)

So many celebs stepped out for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards, and we’re recapping all of the looks from the red carpet!

The event took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Saturday night (November 19) in Los Angeles, and it was attended by the likes of Jonathan Majors, Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union, Eddie Redmayne, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae and Austin Butler.

Each star delivered a fierce look, and you’ll want to see them all.

Click inside to see all of the celebs in attendance at the event…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs in attendance at the event…

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie

FYI: Margot is wearing Bottega Veneta SS23 RTW.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

FYI: Mindy is wearing Versace and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas

FYI: Ana‘s dress and jewelry are by Louis Vuitton.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell

FYI: Taylor is wearing Schiaparelli FW22 Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

FYI: Olivia is wearing Erdem SS23 RTW and earrings by Mikimoto.

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne

Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink

FYI: Sadie is wearing Alexander McQueen PF22 and jewelry by Fred Leighton.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh

FYI: Florence is wearing Victoria Beckham SS23 RTW and Tiffany & Co.

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing Prada.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis

FYI: Viola is wearing custom Christopher John Rogers.

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett

FYI: Cate is wearing Alexander McQueen SS20 RTW Piferi shoes and jewelry by Louis Vuitton.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

FYI: Jessica is wearing Zuhair Murad SS20 Couture.

Jude Law

Jude Law

FYI: Jude wore Brioni.

Diane Warren

Diane Warren

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn

Luke Macfarlane

Luke Macfarlane

FYI: Luke is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Dior.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Elie Saab and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge

Mia Goth

Mia Goth

FYI: Mia is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano

FYI: Zoe is wearing Christian Dior FW22 Couture and Paul is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza

FYI: Aubrey is wearing Mônot with Jimmy Choo shoes, Graziela Gems and Effy jewelry.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira

FYI: Danai is wearing TIFFANY & CO.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Austin Butler

Austin Butler

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey

Laura Dern

Laura Dern

FYI: Laura wore RAHAMINOV jewelry.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell

FYI: Glen wore Brioni.

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams

FYI: Michelle is wearing Christian Dior FW22 Couture.

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller

FYI: Miles is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong

Brian Tyree Henry with Jennifer Lawrence

Brian Tyree Henry with Jennifer Lawrence

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan

Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann

Gabriel LaBelle

Gabriel LaBelle

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig

FYI: Greta is wearing Carolina Herrera.

Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton

Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirez

FYI: Danny is wearing Dolce&Gabbana and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors

Collin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson

Collin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson
Just Jared on Facebook
gov awards 01
gov awards 02
gov awards 03
gov awards 04
gov awards 05
gov awards 06
gov awards 07
gov awards 08
gov awards 09
gov awards 10
gov awards 11
gov awards 12
gov awards 13
gov awards 14
gov awards 15
gov awards 16
gov awards 17
gov awards 18
gov awards 19
gov awards 20
gov awards 21
gov awards 22
gov awards 23
gov awards 24
gov awards 25
gov awards 26
gov awards 27
gov awards 28
gov awards 29
gov awards 30
gov awards 31
gov awards 32
gov awards 33
gov awards 34
gov awards 35
gov awards 36
gov awards 37
gov awards 38
gov awards 39
gov awards 40
gov awards 41
gov awards 42
gov awards 43
gov awards 44
gov awards 45
gov awards 46
gov awards 47
gov awards 48
gov awards 49
gov awards 50
gov awards 51
gov awards 52
gov awards 53

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Sandler, aldis hodge, Ana de Armas, Aubrey Plaza, Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Carey Mulligan, Cate Blanchett, collin farrell, Danai Gurira, Danny Ramirez, Diane Warren, Eddie Redmayne, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Gabriel LaBelle, Gabrielle Union, Glen Powell, Greta Gerwig, Jackie Sandler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monae, Jennifer Connelly, Jennifer Lawrence, Jenny Slate, Jeremy Pope, Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, Joe Alwyn, Jonathan Majors, Jude Law, Kathryn Hahn, Keke Palmer, Keleigh Sperry, Laura Dern, Luke MacFarlane, Margot Robbie, Mia Goth, Michelle Williams, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Wilde, Paul Dano, Paul Mescal, Priscilla Presley, Rita Wilson, Robert Downey Jr, Rooney Mara, Sadie Sink, Susan Downey, Taron Egerton, Taylor Russell, Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Zoe Kazan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images